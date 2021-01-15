Marshall County Animal Control picked up 455 dogs and cats during 2020, with nearly all of them being adopted out soon after. That is no small feet, according to County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, especially considering nearly all of them were adopted.
Of the 455 animals, 278 were taken to the Marshall County Animal Shelter, 120 to 2nd Chance Animal Shelter in Boaz and 57 to Guntersville Animal Hospital and Surgery Center.
Hutcheson said nearly all of the ones taken to shelters were adopted out, but he didn’t know about the ones taken to the animal hospital.
Ongoing plans to renovate the Marshall County Animal Shelter were discussed during a county commission meeting Wednesday, Jan. 13. The project was forced to be rebid and make adjustments when a contractor failed to include the cost of drains in his proposal. That and other unforeseen expense due to dirt removal on a planned 20-foot add-on increased the total cost significantly.
County engineer Bob Pirando said an architect was currently working on new plans to help lower the overall cost. Once the plans are complete, the project will be rebid for the third time, Pirando said.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a speed limit of 20 mph for Cypress Road
Approved a speed limit of 35 mph for Feemster Gap Road from the Cullman County line to Fry Gap Road.
Approved a revised utility easement of 15 feet for a sanitary sewer force main with Guntersville Water and Sewer. The easement, which is on Marshall County Jail property, was originally requested to be 10 feet.
Approved amending the Cooperative Service Agreement between the Department of Agriculture and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Service for beaver removal in District 1, extending the date to Jan. 8, 2022. District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said for a yearly fee of $5,000, the service will take care of and remove any beavers causing a problem within the district.
Approved accepting the Westland Estates Subdivision (Mini Farm Road Extension) in District 2.
Ratified repair of a bucket truck for $4,950 paid from Countywide Funds.
Approved a direct support payment of $2,500 to Guntersville Rescue Squad from Countywide Funds.
Approved hiring an outside auditor to examine the county’s financials from Oct. 1, 2019 on due to the retiring of County Administrator Kelley Fleisher. Chairman Hutcheson will gather at least three quotes from local accounting businesses to bring before the commissioner during its next meeting.
Approved allowing employees to use any COVID-19 leave time remaining from the previous year. In 2020, county employees were given 80 hours of leave time to be used in the event of COVID quarantine; Sheriff’s Office employees received 84 hours.
Approved annual Trane Service Agreement on two air-cooled chillers at the Guntersville Courthouse for a total of $5,006 from the Maintenance Budget.
Approved seeking bids for transmission replacements in the sheriff’s office Chevrolet Tahoe, model year 2015 or higher. Sheriff Phil Sims said many of their Tahoes were experiencing major transmission issues when they neared 135,000 miles. Cost to replace the transmissions may be approximately $3,000 per vehicle.
Approved solicitation of bids for brakes and rotors for county vehicles. Any bid must include pricing for both the brake and rotor service. The commission said it would not accept bids that only offer one service or the other.
Approved an agreement with DYS for residential diversion services totalling $460,000
Approved $17,472 to the Alabama Department of Public Health to assist with staffing for the COVID-19 vaccination program; paid from General Fund fund balance.
Approved the hiring of a temporary — no more than 120 days — APOST certified employee as a Code Enforcement Officers for manufactured home tags. The officer will be supervised by the sheriff.
Went into an executive session to discuss the “general name and character/job performance of a public employee.”
