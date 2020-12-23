During a regular meeting Dec. 15, the Albertville City Schools Board of Education discussed its recent evaluation of Boyd English and his performance as superintendent.
According to the board’s assessment, English performed “above and beyond” in his capacity as superintendent and exceeded expectations in his educational leadership, personnel management, community relations, technology management, facilities and financial management and other areas.
“Effectively leading a school system is a daunting task and has been significantly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the board stated. “Dr. English developed a comprehensive plan that included all the mitigations and steps required to continue to educate our students and take care of our faculty during this trying time. As a result, the school system has done an outstanding job executing its mission while minimizing the number of COVID-19 cases. He has gone over and beyond to keep school open and protect our students and faculty.
“Dr. English cares deeply for our staff and students. He is the face of ACS in the community and attends a large variety of school and community events. While attending these events, Dr. English interacts with students, parents, governmental officials, and others. He is promoting ACS throughout the entire City of Albertville and across the State of Alabama. He continues to lead by example with honesty, integrity, and a genuine care for everyone. He fosters an attitude of excellence and pride within the faculty and students, communicates effectively at all levels, deals with all issues professionally and appropriately, recognizes and acknowledges the great performance of ACS faculty and students, and builds public trust, support and involvement in the school system.
“The Board recognizes that his job is very challenging and even more so during the pandemic. We are honored and blessed to have him as the leader of our School System.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.