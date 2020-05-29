The Albertville Board of education met at noon Tuesday, May 19, where it approved a number of personnel items and amended the budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
During Superintendent Boyd English’s report, he told the board reorganization would be a topic coming up in future meetings. He asked for a work retreat Monday, June 1, and a special-called board meeting on Tuesday, June 2, at 12 p.m. He said the state would soon be hosting a webinar to discuss the education reopening plan. For now, athletics are still “in limbo,” and he said he would report on that as soon as he gets more information.
He also announced it was to be Lee Fleming’s last board meeting after serving for 10 years. John Gladden has been chosen to take his spot in the board.
During the meeting, the board also:
• Approved the financials for April 2020. The board ended with $334,174.54 in revenues after expenses.
• Approved the student school insurance plan as submitted by K & K Insurance Group, Inc.
• Approved the termination of the Employee Attendance Bonus Program effective May 1, and pay a one-time bonus of $250.00 to all full time employees.
• Approved the amended fiscal year 2020 Salary Schedule.
• Approved the final amended fiscal year 2020 Budget. The budget was amended to include Budget Federal Programs Carryover, add awarded grants and to update local taxes and departments. The budget is projected to have an ending fund balance of $22,013,536.02 by Sept. 30.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Resignations/Retirements
1. Neva Howard, retiring as elementary teacher at Albertville Elementary School (AES), effective June 1.
2. Abigail Grauberger, resigning as choir teacher at Albertville Middle School (AMS), effective July 1.
B. Supplement Resignations
1. Jamie Bryant, resigning from the leadership team at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten (AKPK), effective May 28.
2. Amberly Baugh, resigning from the leadership team at AKPK, effective May 28.
3. Curtis Blake Nelson, resigning from the leadership team at Albertville High School (AHS), effective June 30.
4. Katherine Millwood, resigning from the leadership team at AHS, effective June 30.
5. Paula Kaylor, resigning from the leadership team at AHS, effective June 30.
C. Transfers
1. Taylor Cash, transferring from nine-month assistant band director to 12-month band director, effective July 1.
D. Employments
1. Caitlin Belcher, music teacher at Evans Elementary School (replacing Deborah
Aldridge), effective Aug. 6.
E. Supplement Assignment
1. Reed Jones, head swim coach at AHS, effective Aug. 6.
2. Alexandria Moses, assistant II softball coach at AHS, effective Aug. 6.
3. Alexandria Moses, ninth grade volleyball coach at AHS, effective Aug. 6.
4. Hannah Adams, leadership team at AKPK, effective Aug. 6.
5. Rylei Willingham, leadership team at AKPK, effective Aug. 6.
6. Caitlin Belcher, choir assistant at AHS, effective Aug. 6, with monthly extended duties effective July 1.
7. LaWanda Mitchell, leadership team at AHS, effective Aug. 6.
8. Bryan Crawford, leadership team at AHS, effective Aug. 6.
F. Other
1. Award Heath Golden the fiscal year 2020 agriscience extended school year contract grant to work up to 23 days at his daily rate of $271.67 not to exceed $6,248, effective June 9 - July 24.
2. Award Robert Gary Aycock the fiscal year 2020 agriscience extended school year contract grant to work up to 38 days at his daily rate of $312.43 not to exceed $11,872.34, effective June 9 - July 24.
3. Award Matthew Whisenant the fiscal year 2020 agriscience extended school year contract grant to work up to 30 days at his daily rate of $297.75 not to exceed $8,932.50, effective May 29 - Aug. 5.
4. Award Allison Kincer the fiscal year 2020 agriscience extended school year contract grant to work up to 30 days at her daily rate of $276.47 not to exceed $8,294.10, effective May 29 - Aug. 5.
5. Award Jared Beasley the fiscal year 2020 Agriscience extended school year contract grant to work up to 39 days at his daily rate of $250.94 not to exceed $9,786.66, effective May 29 - Aug. 5.
6. Patricia Long, instructional coach at Albertville Primary School (APS), to receive one extra day to help with reading/phonics curriculum pacing, to be paid and not to exceed $100 per day from APS general funds, effective June 8 - Aug. 5.
7. Amy Cochran, teacher at APS, to receive one extra day to help with reading/phonics curriculum pacing, to be paid and not to exceed $100 per day from APS general funds, effective June 8 - Aug. 5.
8. Reshia Massey, teacher at APS, to receive one extra day to help with reading/phonics curriculum pacing, to be paid and not to exceed $100 per day from APS general funds, effective June 8 - Aug. 5.
9. Mona Barksdale, teacher at APS, to receive one extra day to help with math pacing guide, to be paid and not to exceed $100 per day from APS general funds, effective June 8 - Aug. 5.
10. Jennifer Rains, teacher at APS, to receive one extra day to help with math pacing guide, to be paid and not to exceed $100 per day from APS general funds, effective June 8 - Aug. 5.
11. Lisa Upton, teacher at AKPK, to receive three extra days to help with math/phonics pacing guide, to be paid and not to exceed $100 per day from AKPK general funds, effective June 8 - July 30.
12. Amanda Wills, CNP manager at AES, to work the Summer Feeding Program at her hourly rate of $27.77 for 26 days not to exceed six hours per day, effective May 29 - July 31.
13. Leenell Gipson, CNP worker at AMS, to work the Summer Feeding Program at her hourly rate of $9.65 for 26 days not to exceed six hours per day, effective May 29 - July 31.
14. Khristina Hunt, CNP worker at AKPK, to work the Summer Feeding Program at her hourly rate of $9.93 for 26 days not to exceed six hours per day, effective May 29 - July 31.
15. Kimberly Daniel, CNP worker at AHS, to work the Summer Feeding Program at her hourly rate of $15.36 for 26 days not to exceed six hours per day, effective May 29 - July 31.
16. Wendi Rice, CNP worker at Evans Elementary, to work the Summer Feeding Program at her hourly rate of $15.36 for 26 days not to exceed six hours per day, effective May 29 - July 31.
17. Amanda Evans, CNP assistant manager at AES, to work the Summer Feeding Program at her hourly rate of $17.58 for 26 days not to exceed six hours per day, effective May 29 - July 31.
18. Pamela Freeman, CNP worker at AES, to work the Summer Feeding Program at her hourly rate of $9.65 for 26 days not to exceed six hours per day, effective May 29 - July 31.
19. Lance McCord, summer extended school year services at half his daily rate $144.29 at 4 hours per day, effective June 8 - July 31.
20. Candace O’Shields, summer extended school year services at half her daily rate $144.29 at 4 hours per day, effective June 8 - July 31.
G. Volunteers
1. Judson Proctor, volunteer assistant football coach at AMS, effective June 8 - Aug. 10.
• Updated job descriptions for technology coordinator/technology coach and occupational therapist.
• Approved an agreement with Resolutions in Special Education, Inc. (“RISE”), to provide legal counseling for special education services with hourly rates ranging from $75 to $225.
• Nominated Bobby Stewart for President of the board and Sandy Elkins for Vice President.
