The Marshall County Board of Education released its back-to-school plan following a board meeting Thursday, July 16.
During the meeting Superintendent Cindy Wigley summarized the reopening plan. Similar to other school systems, the plan will include a traditional in-person learning option for students as well as a virtual at-home option.
Teachers will return to work August 5, while students grades pre-K through fifth, as well as DAR Middle School, will do a staggered start beginning August 20 - 25. All other students will return to school August 20.
All supplies for the school year, including masks, will be provided at no cost to students. Mask mandates, whether at the state or county level, will be enforced. Additionally, face coverings will be required whenever social distancing of at least six feet is impractical, such as when riding a school bus.
“With this unpredictable pandemic, we know that we cannot anticipate every challenge, but we are making every effort to address all possibilities,” Wigley stated about the plan. “We took the time needed to effectively plan and to gather input and feedback from focus groups consisting of students, teachers, support staff, parents, principals and central office staff.”
View the full reopening plan at the Marshall County Schools website.
In other business, the board:
• Recognized the DAR fishing team for its recent state tournament victories.
• Announced it will be reviewing new policies for Title IX, virtual teachers, juvenile sex offenders and Title VII updates.
• Announced a grant to hire a mental health coordinator had been funded.
• Discussed graduation plans and limits on the number of guests and tickets per student. Asbury High School Students can have 10 guests per one ticket; Douglas High School, eight guests per ticket; DAR, 10 guests per ticket; and Brindlee Mountain High School, 16 guests split on two tickets. All ceremonies will either be recorded and/or live streamed
• Heard from Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims who discusses a student resource officer (SRO) agreement and status of staffing. Sims said his office is looking to hire more SROs and should have 14 trained and ready by the end of the year.
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/
Retirements
1. Delynn Patterson, teacher, Douglas Middle School, retirement/resignation, effective September 1.
2. Kailee Stephens, teacher, DAR Elementary School, resignation, effective immediately.
3. Jody Gilliland, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, retirement/resignation, effective August 1.
4. Karla Glover, nurse, DAR Elementary School, resignation, effective July 28.
5. Leesa Pittson, teacher, DAR Elementary School, retirement/resignation, effective July 1.
6. Amy Scott, speech pathologist, Marshall County Schools, retirement/resignation, effective
August 1.
B. Transfers
1. Shelby Edmonds, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, to teacher, DAR Elementary
School, effective school year 2020-2021.
2. Meagan Weaver, counselor, half-time DHS and half-time AHS, to Marshall County Mental Health School Coordinator, effective July 16.
3. Kelli Guffey, counselor, DAR Elementary, to counselor, half-time DHS and half-time AHS,
effective July 16.
C. New Employees
1. Brooklyn Sullivan, teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective school year 2020-2021.
2. Amanda Gilbert, teacher, Asbury High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
3. Stephanie Smith, teacher, Asbury High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
4. Karen Bopp, instructional aide, Douglas Middle School, effective school year 2020-2021.
5. Olin Ryan Collins, teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective school year 2020-2021.
6. Lawrence Kellie Bailey, teacher, Asbury High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
7. Hannah Smith, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
8. Emily Powell, teacher, DAR High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
9. Justin Thurman, network administrator/specialist, technology department, effective August 3,
2020.
10. Alexis Taylor Ratchford, teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective July 18, 2020.
D. Additional Duties
1. Jane Grimes, virtual administrator, Marshall County Schools, effective school year 2020-2021.
