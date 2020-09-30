The third-annual Skinny Turkey 5K/10K race will be Nov. 21 to benefit the Second Chance Shelter.
Sponsors are needed for the event, which raised $9,000 for the shelter in 2019.
“It is an honor to work in support of Second Chance Shelter, a non-profit, no-kill dog shelter,” said Sonja Hard, Boaz Parks and Recreation director.
“They believe every dog has a story and every story deserves a happy ending.”
Sponsors are needed to provide funding for race shirts and medals; finish line refreshments; giveaway prizes and items for race packets.
Eight different sponsorship levels are available from $50 mile marker or water station sponsors to the $1,500 diamond sponsor.
“With your cooperation, we are confident the 2020 Skinny Turkey 5K/10K will be a major success for the whole community,” Hard said.
“We would love to speak with you about being a part of this event.”
To learn more, call Nicole Presley at the Boaz Rec Center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 256-593-7862.
Registration is now open for runners. Registration costs $30 before Oct. 25; $35 between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8; and $40 on race day.
Registration on race day is from 6 to 7 a.m. with packet pick up from 6 to 7:30 a.m.
The 10K run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K run begins at 8:10 a.m.
Because this is a race to benefit the dog shelter, runners may bring their dog to race with them.
Log onto runsignup.com/race/AL/Boaz/SkinnyTurkey or boaz.recdesk.com to learn more or to register.
The race will begin at the Boaz Rec Center at 314 N. King St., and wind through Snead State Community College, the Boaz SportsPlex, and Boaz Elementary School on all paved roads with some small hills. The course is certified.
Second Chance Shelter opened in 2008 and is operated by Doug and Wanda McGee. He was a police officer with the Albertville Police Department and she worked at Bancorp South. One night, Doug was filling in at the dispatch desk when a call came in about seven puppies dumped in someone’s yard. At the time, the city was euthanizing about 130 stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs a month.
Knowing what the most likely outcome would be for the puppies, Doug called Wanda, and the rest is history, according to the shelter’s website.
To learn more about Second Chance Shelter, log onto secondchanceshelter.net or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
