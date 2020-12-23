Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police were forced to forgo their annual Shop with A Cop event.
Instead, deputies and officers went to the homes of each of the 50 children chosen to participate in the program to give them gift cards instead as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Deputy James Hensley said he was the one blessed with a gift this year, not just the kids.
“Awesome day! Got to hang out with my little buddy Brayden for Shop With a Cop,” Hensley wrote on Facebook.
“Due to the COVID-19 restrictions we could not go shopping, so I dropped a gift card off for this young man. Showed him the lights and siren, and gave him his own Marshall County Sheriff’s badge and bracelet.
“He thought he got a gift, but turns out I got the best one given to me. He had painted a cross with the word ‘COPS’ on it. I told him it will always hang in my patrol vehicle.”
FOP Lodge 18 brings law enforcement from across the county and local families together through the spirit of giving. Typically, children and their families would meet at the Guntersville Senior Center for breakfast before the children ride with police in squad cars with lights and sirens blazing to Walmart. There, the children would be allowed to choose presents for themselves or family members. When shopping was complete, the children would return to the senior center for lunch and present wrapping.
Sgt. David Atwell of Albertville Police Department said last year, he was paired with a young Hispanic girl to shop with. During the shopping trip, Atwell said she truly reminded him what Christmas was all about.
“She was given all this money to spend however she wanted to and she flat out refused to spend any of it on herself,” Atwell said “Nothing I said would convince her to buy anything for herself. She spent every penny on things for her brothers, sisters and parents. And she was buying necessities with that money.
“In talking to her during the shopping trip, I learned she liked to draw. I talked with the other policemen and we pooled our money to buy her a easel and drawing supplies, so she could have a gift.
“It was really special. My son is grown, and I don’t have any children at home on Christmas. Shop With A Cop is something I really enjoy and look forward to.”
In November, Marshal County Sheriff Phil Sims cancelled Shop With A Cop, Operation Brown Elf bicycle program and the annual awards banquet to honor deputies who have gone above and beyond.
“If we are asking people to stay home and you’ve got people who are even changing their holiday plans with their immediate families because of what is going on, I just don’t think it’s appropriate for our office to have that at this time,” Sims said of the annual events.
This year 18 FOP volunteers and 23 officers and deputies from the Albertville, Boaz, and Guntersville police departments and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office spent nearly $7,900 on the children. More than $8,000 was raised through donations and a recent catfish dinner fundraiser, Bartley said.
Atwell said while FOP members were able to continue the giving tradition with children this year, not being able to spend the day with them was hard.
“It’s just not the same,” he said. “This year, we went to their homes, talked with them a little bit, maybe answered some questions they had. But it just wasn’t the same. Not as special somehow.”
FOP officials know the annual Shop With A Cop program creates good memories and fosters positive relationships between children and law enforcement.
“It is well documented that the time they spend with an officer affects them through the rest of their life, so we try to portray that positive image with the children,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Richard Bartley.
“Some of them go up there (during Shop With a Cop) and not buy one thing for them, but buy it for family or a friend. You see that in our youth and you really appreciate it.”
Atwell said he has a photo of him and the girl stored on his phone. He periodically looks at it and remembers there is still good in the world and the Christmas spirit is alive and well.
“For me. Shop With A Cop is special,” Atwell said. “When you get a kid like she was, it makes you really remember what Christmas is all about.”
