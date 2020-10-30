Find a need and fill it. That’s exactly what Guntersville resident Tyler Gregory did when he founded his business, Lakeside Mushrooms.
Armed with a number of resources, a local restaurant backing his work and a lot of willingness to learn, Gregory crafted his business by hand, watching a lot of YouTube videos and creating much of his own equipment to keep costs down.
He specializes in oyster mushroom varieties, selling them at the Mid-City Farmer’s Market in Huntsville on Sundays, and to area restaurants, including The Rock House in Guntersville and Cotton Row in Huntsville.
“About 8 months ago, I started learning about the mushrooms,” Gregory said. “I crafted a lot of my own equipment. But I’m about ready to expand my venture to include two storage containers. That will give me enough crops to sell to Whole Foods.”
Oyster mushrooms are loved the world over for their delicate texture and mild, savory flavor. They typically have broad, thin, oyster- or fan-shaped caps.
The mushrooms may be eaten raw, but are also often sautéed, stir-fried, braised, roasted, fried or grilled. They are especially popular in Chinese, Japanese and Korean cooking.
Gregory’s operation is located on a rolling property overlooking a pond off Cha-la-kee Road. Inside a small block building, shelves are lined with inoculated and sterilized mushroom bags.
Each bag contains energy pellets and mushroom spores. The bags have a small opening cut into the front, allowing the mushroom pins to emerge, eventually growing into oyster mushrooms once they are moved into the fruiting room.
“They will double in size ever six hours,” Gregory said.
Fresh air and high humidity are critical to the mushrooms’ development and growth.
Once the mushrooms are harvested, they are packaged and placed in refrigerators. The spent bags are then discarded.
“They will still fruit and I’ve eaten some from them, but the quantity and quality goes down,” he said.
Gregory will sell mushrooms to the public for $15 per pound. He also sells fruit blocks for $20. He also sells to restaurants at $10 per pound when purchased in bulk.
To learn more or to place an order, call Gregory at 256-506-8063 or email him at gregorytyler8@gmail.com.
He also has a Facebook page for his business, Lakeside Mushrooms.
