More than two weeks after an EF2 tornado leveled parts of Boaz, the city’s leaders declared a state of emergency to qualify for federal aid.
During its latest meeting, the Boaz City Council elected to approve the resolution after nearly 100 homes and several businesses were affected by the storm April 12. In the declaration, the city stated it “anticipates that the city as a whole … will require the combination of forces of a mutual aid region in Marshall and Etowah counties to help alleviate the adverse effects to the health, safety and economy of the city and surrounding communities.”
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said he was in awe of how helpful surrounding cities had already been.
“Oh wow, it’s been amazing,” Dyar said. “I don’t really have the words to describe what it’s been like to see our community come together. Churches have really stepped up — it’s been a total community effort.”
Dyar said the clean up effort was still ongoing and would continue until the city is back to the place it was before.
“The amount of debris has been astronomical,” Dyar said.
The City of Huntsville and Mayor Tommy Battle lent Boaz two incinerators to help with the clean up effort, Dyar said. Other debris — mostly housing materials — remained to be picked up. He said they had to be separated due to federal guidelines.
Since the storm, Dyar said street department employees had been working six days per week. Other contractors are also involved with the clean up.
According to the EMA, 93 homes were affected by the storm. Five to seven were deemed destroyed, 11 suffered major damages, 16 suffered minor damages and 61 were damaged but remain livable.
“It’s going well,” Dyar said of the disaster relief effort. “It’s just going to take some time.”
In other business, the council approved the accounts payable voucher dated April 17-24, totaling $2,475,921.48.
Dyar announced Chris Reaves had been appointed to the Boaz Housing Authority through April 18, 2025.
