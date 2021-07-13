The Geraldine Town Council met briefly Monday night where it took the following actions:
- Approved the minutes from July 6 work session, June 24 special called meeting and the June 14 regular meeting.
- Discussed American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city has received part of its allotment: $106,000. Mayor Chuck Ables said the council will have to work with consultants and attorney.
- Rejected a paving bid of $359,830 made by Wiregrass Construction, the only bid received for the paving project. The council will resubmit the bidding process.
- Approved the renewal of a CD that is maturing at Liberty Bank in Geraldine on July 18. The CD is worth approximately $640,000, accruing interest at a rate of 0.47%. Last year, it accrued $75, Ables said.
- Paid the town’s bills totaling $26,058.55.
- Heard from local resident Jason Camp. Camp said he and his neighbors on Spears Street in Geraldine have had some complaints about Rose Manor, which houses and assists women in need. Camp said there have been issues with excessive noise and trespassing. He also said he and nearby residents wish they had been consulted before Rose Manor opened on their street. Ables said the town does have a noise ordinance and to call the police if an incident occurs.
