Work on the ER entrance at Marshall Medical South has been delayed due to COVID-19 related issues. However, MMC Executive Director of Support Services Bill Smith believes the project will be finished within a few weeks.
“Right now, we hope to be finished with this project by late August. As with everything, Covid has slowed the progress,” he said. “Mainly due to an abundance of caution not necessarily due to actual illness.”
Entrances at Marshall Medical Center South have been under construction since November 2019 with the ER entrance expected to be finished in July.
“The erection of the steel for the new ER canopy started a couple of days ago and is proceeding well,” Smith said. “Once the structure is complete we will begin installing the top to provide a drive thru area for drop off and pick up of patients that will have protection from the weather.”
Planning for the project is led by Robins and Morton Construction. Smith said he anticipates the renovation will “provide clearer direction.”
