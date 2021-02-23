Friends of the Guntersville Public Library will accept donations of clean books from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Tables will be set up outside at the back entrance to the auditorium to accept the books. In case of inclement weather, the tables will be just inside the auditorium.
Friends will also host a mini book sale. Books that have been in storage by Friends for over a year will be priced at the regular book sale prices of $1 for most hardbacks and 50 cents for most paperbacks. The books on sale will be in good condition and very clean. It is open to the public.
Please wear a mask and adhere to the guidelines mandated by the State of Alabama regarding wearing a mask and keeping a distance of six feet from others.
“We have missed you and look forward to seeing you during this time to accept donations and to offer an opportunity for you to replenish your reading material,” said Jeannie Wallace of the Friends of the Guntersville Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.