After staying home for months, many GoldCare 55+ members will be eager to get back to traveling later this year. It’s not too early to sign up for several interesting trips planned for late 2020.
A five-day trip to San Antonio has been rescheduled to the fall, which is a lovely time to visit Texas. Travelers will stay in a River Walk hotel during this Southwestern getaway. One of the most fun activities in San Antonio is to climb aboard a boat and drift along the Paseo del Rio, also known as the River Walk. Learn more about the architecture and culture of the city on this entertaining, narrated boat ride. Later enjoy some leisure time to discover San Antonio on your own.
Other highlights of the trip include:
• UNESCO World Heritage sites of the legendary Alamo and Mission San José
• Dinner at a restored convent in the historic King William District
• Visit the Missions National Historical Park, site of the Alamo and 18th Century Spanish missions, which was named the first World Heritage Site in Texas.
• On the LBJ Ranch, see the grounds of the “Texas White House,” including the family ranch, the one-room schoolhouse, cemetery and final resting place of LBJ and Lady Bird Johnson.
• In the heart of the rural Hill Country and the German settlement of Fredericksburg tour the National Museum of the Pacific War, dedicated to teaching and preserving this chapter of U.S. history.
• Stroll through the 33-acre San Antonio Botanical Gardens with its expansive rose gardens, conservatory with tropical vegetation and the Texas Native Trail showcasing ecosystems from the diverse regions of the state.
• Browse for one-of-a-kind goods at El Mercado, the Mexican Marketplace
October 11-15
Cost per person: Double $1,999*, Triple $1,969, Single $2,499
Includes five days, five meals, airfare, shuttle to and from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, hotel transfers and lodging.
*All Rates are per person and are subject to change based on air inclusive package from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
Entire payment due on or before July 1, 2020. For seats requested after this date, we will request from company on a case by case basis.
For an even bigger adventure out west, sign up for the National Parks of America trip in late September – early October. Experience the grandeur of the American West as you explore five national parks on this 12-day journey. Relish overnight stays in a lodge nestled in the heart of Yellowstone and in a National Historic Landmark inside the Grand Canyon. Enjoy a breakfast cruise on Lake Powell. Marvel at the magnitude and color of Zion’s cliffs. Enjoy two-night stays in Salt Lake City and Jackson Hole. Drive through the incredible Bighorn Mountains and the great Sioux Nations Territory before seeing Mt. Rushmore and Crazy Horse Monument. Meet a local Lakota Native American at dinner and learn about their fascinating way of life, past and present. Gain new appreciation of the great outdoors on this journey that takes you from the Grand Canyon to Mount Rushmore National Memorial and everywhere in between.
12 Days, 11 Nights, 17 Meals
Cost includes airfare and airport transfers, motorcoach transportation with tour director, entrance fees to parks and monuments, all taxes and gratuities, tips for included meals and luggage handling.
Cost per person: Double $4949, Triple $4749, Single $6429.
$150 deposit due at registration on or before June 16.
Final payment due August 10.
GoldCare 55+ is a program sponsored by Marshall Medical Centers to encourage a healthy lifestyle for seniors. Members are eligible for safe, high-end group travel with people of the same age. The program is not a fundraiser and does not try to make a profit. Sign up at the GoldCare 55+ office at 2320 Homer Clayton Drive. For more information, call 256-571-8025 or email peggy.hudson@mmcenters.com.
