Boaz City Councilmen and area residents eagerly await the opening of the city’s new recreation center and pool facility.
But once that happens, the focus may turn to the existing city pool and the question of what to do with it.
While the pool has served the city’s residents well for many years, it is showing its age, said Parks and Recreation Director Sonja Hard.
“We are trying to keep it going and full, but we turn off the pumps for the weekends and on Mondays, we spend four or five hours having to refill it. The pipes are leaking badly.”
She said the pool will eventually be drained, but then will become not only an eyesore, but also a safety hazard.
“We need to think about filling it in and doing something there,” Hard said. “Maybe a sand volleyball court.”
Houston Jenkins, an engineer with JBW&T Inc., was in the audience to discuss other city projects and gave an opinion.
He said the option of simply filling in the pool is a little more complicated than simply pouring dirt into the structure.
“You’re going to have to punch holes in the bottom to allow it to drain, and then either fill it, leaving the top 12 inches or so exposed,” he said. “Then it would be fairly economical to go back and fill the rest with sand for a court or play area.
“Or you could take out the structure and fill it in, compacting the fill to allow for future building on the site.”
He estimated the latter choice to cost as much as $50,000.
Councilman David Ellis said when the former middle school was torn down to make way for the construction of the city’s library, the old cement gym floor was left on the site.
“We had to go in there and break it all up and remove it,” Ellis said. “As I remember, it added quite a bit to the project costs.”
Hard said she is willing to work with city leaders to come up with a future plan, be it a soccer field, sand volleyball court, playground or other option.
The city is in the midst of building a $12.7 million recreation center, complete with an indoor eight lane pool, and outdoor resort style pool area, two activity rooms and a gym with a mezzanine. Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2021, if not before.
In other construction-related matters, councilmen discussed bids received for drainage improvements slated for Bruce Road.
Jenkins said the city received eight bids for the project, plus alternate bids for a project that would install a drainage pipe under the roadway in a low spot that currently holds water during rainstorms.
The low bid of $57,715 was submitted by Alabama Grading and Excavation LLC.
The highest bid was $126,621 submitted by Carcel and G Construction LLC.
The Council is expected to take action on the bids during their first December meeting.
Jenkins also discussed a new, handicapped accessible inmate walkway from the jail to the former library/courtroom.
Three bids were received, including two alternate bids from each contractor to install a walkway cover from different points between the two buildings.
Low bid was submitted by Alabama Grading and Excavation for $125,700. Triple J Construction LLC bid $223,360 and CB&A Construction LLC bid $161,758.
Councilmen agreed to hold off on installing a canopy over the walkway for now, citing the additional cost.
Also during Monday’s meeting, councilmen:
• Praised and thanked Hard for her tireless work on the recent Skinny Turkey fundraising run. Dyar said it took each and every department to make the event a success.
Hard said 116 runners and a total of 196 people registered for the race. While final fundraising totals are not in yet, she is optimistic the event will meet or even exceed last year’s fundraising amount.
“I think that is phenomenal considering Covid and all the events slated the same weekend,” Hard said.
“There was a huge high school cross country meet in Huntsville, a half marathon in Gadsden and an event at the Trash Pandas Toyota Field in Huntsville.
“I’m hoping in 2021 it will continue to crow and be much bigger.”
The funds raised from the Saturday event will go to 2nd Chance Animal Shelter.
• Approved a one-time pay raise of $225 net for all full-time employees with more than one year of service; and $150 net to all part-time, temporary, paid on-call firemen and employees with less than one year of service.
• Adopted a resolution entering into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for grading and landscaping on rights of way and the maintenance of public rights of way where way-finding signs are installed.
• Adopted a resolution entering into an agreement with BJW Structural Engineers for limited professional service for structural evaluation and repair design of the columns at the Boaz Public Library.
• Learned all city departments – aside from police and fire services – will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.
• Learned the city council meetings for the month of December will be on Dec. 7 and 21. The Council normally meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month, but altered the schedule due to Christmas holidays.
