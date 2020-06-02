Since fiscal year 2019-2020 began for the City of Boaz, its sales tax revenue has remained steady despite the statewide “stay-at-home” and “safer-at-home” orders issued this spring, totaling $5,795,447.91 through the end of April.
In October, the revenue was $788,206.01; November – $828,647.45; December – $847,777.21; January – $899,178.33; February – $734,408.26; March – $825,095; April – $872,135.65.
In other areas, the city also remains financially sound as of the end of April.
There was a balance of $1,046,568.94 in the General Fund, which is where accounts payable vouchers, including city employees’ payroll is paid from. It can average between $200,000-$300,000 or more about every two weeks.
There was $1,366,637.55 in the Reserve Account at the end of April. In the Capital Projects Fund was $413,433.75. The Capital Improvement Fund had $315,011.79.
In the Bond Account Fund, which is the remainder of a $12 million bond taken out to fund the construction of Old Mill Park and a new recreation center, is $6,287,770.14.
Community Development Block Grant Fund had a balance of 1-cent, but that isn’t a bad thing. City Clerk Jill Bright said the balance is so low to basically keep the account open for when the city is a recipient of a CDBG grant. Funds received are placed into the specified account.
The Special Revenue Account (alcohol sales revenue) balance was $309,031.08.
Other city fund balances as of April 30 include:
• Municipal Court – $28,843.75
• Cash Bonds – $103,291.11
• Corrections Fund – $353.10
• Debt Service – $23,118.60
• 7-cent Gas Tax – $173,690.32
• 4-cent Gas Tax – $124,546.84
• School Fund – $6,947.85
• Payroll – $908.44
• Public Safety – $470,615.18
• Facility Management – $406,468.64
• Street Improvement – $277,987.89
• Rebuild Gas Tax Fund – $23,893.30
The City of Boaz had nearly $26 million in debt, as of April 30. Approximately $25 million was owed in general obligation warrants from 2010, 2012 and 2018.
There was $195,462.48 remaining on the warrant from 2010 and $1,000,620.88 left on the 2012 warrant.
There were two warrants listed from 2018. There was $21,357,147.96 owed for the first one, which was taken out for the construction of Old Mill Park and the new recreation center. That amount is not counted toward the city’s total debt limit because the city had the bond validated as economic development within the meaning of Section 94.01 of the Alabama Constitution, Bright said. The second warrant from 2018 was done to refinance old warrants for a better interest rate. There was $2,219,260.80 remaining owed.
The city still owes $907,334.62 for the purchase of the outlet center property. Debt remaining for vehicle purchases was $60,804.16.
[Editor’s Note: Values of debt remaining represent the principal and interest due.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.