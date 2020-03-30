A common axiom in business is if something isn’t measured, it can’t be managed or improved.
Each year, the federal government distributes billions of dollars to states and communities across America based on population, which is measured by citizens’ responses to the most recent census. Without an accurate count, some areas may not get as much money as they could to make improvements or keep up with the demands of its citizenry.
Every home across the country should receive the 2020 census in the mail by Wednesday, April 1; which is known as Census Day. The invitation to participate in the census gives people the option to respond by mail, phone or online with their most recent personal and family date as of April 1, 2020.
“The reason that it’s important to make sure that we continue to be diligent about [participating in the census] today is because the number of members of Congress that we have that represent us in Washington is directly attributed to the number of citizens that live in the State of Alabama,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told The Reporter. “We want to make sure that each person is counted so we have a full complement of the members representing us. If our numbers fall below the numbers of surrounding states ... as far as growth is concerned, it can put us in jeopardy of losing a member of congress.”
That is just what happened in 1970, when the number of congressmen representing Alabama fell from nine in 1960 to seven, which is how many Alabama has currently, plus two U.S. Senators, Merrill said. The combined total of congressmen and senators determine a state’s number of electoral votes, he said.
“Alabama’s population has continued to grow each and every 10-year cycle since 1970, but we’ve not grown at the same rate as other states,” Merrill said. “That’s why we have failed to gain members of congress because of our population.”
In addition to representation, Merrill said the census is important for Alabama because it also determines the amount of federal funding and grant money a state gets based on its population.
According to census.gov, $675 billion federal funding is given out to states and local governments each year to pay for fire departments, hospitals, schools, roads and other services based on census data.
“Many federal grants, a lot of federal appropriation and other things related to services provided by the United States government are directly related to the number of people that are recorded and documented as living in our state,” he said. “We have to make sure that all of our people are counted so we receive the maximum amount of benefits due us based on our population.”
Another reason it’s important to complete the census is that law requires it.
“Everyone living in the 50 states, District of Columbia and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands) is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Starting in May, census takers will begin going door to door conducting home interviews with people who haven’t responded to the census. For those concerned about privacy, under Title 13, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about anyone or their home and business; not even to law enforcement agencies, according to 2020census.gov. The law ensures that all private data is protected, and no answers can be used against a respondent by any government agency or court. Violating this law is a federal crime, punishable by prison time and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790, according to 2020census.gov
