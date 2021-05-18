United Cherokee AniYunWiYa is celebrating its first powwow on their own tribal land.
“After years of hard work and delays due to the COVID pandemic, UCAN is happy to show off our new land with our citizens and community,” principal chief Judy Dixon said. “It took many years of hard work and fundraisers to raise the money needed to make the dream of being landowners a reality. Shortly after purchasing our land, the COVID pandemic hit and has made it difficult for us to proceed with the needed improvements to re-establish our offices, but we are happy to be able to host our first PowWow on our land.
“We have a lot of work to do and plan to start having fundraisers again soon to raise the needed money to continue the development on our land. We have a prefab 40x50 building purchased and ready to be erected as soon as we are able to get a pad down. We plan to continue working towards our goal of expanding on the building to allow us to open a museum, have classrooms for language and cultural arts classes and additional room for our monthly fellowship gatherings. We hope to include an herb garden and/or community garden on our land one day soon.”
They are inviting the community to come celebrate with them at the powwow May 22 and 23 at 221 Pleasant Hill Road in Guntersville. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Admission is free this year as their way of saying thank you to all who helped them achieve this goal.
