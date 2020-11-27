FORT PAYNE — An investigation into an incident that occurred at the DeKalb County Detention Center has led to one current and one former corrections officer being charged with harassment.
In an effort of transparency, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said he reached out to the District Attorney’s Office to review the incident. During the course of the investigation, one employee was terminated and a second was placed on suspension.
The DA concluded there was enough cause to charge the two corrections officers. In order to avoid a possible conflict of interest, Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson called in an outside magistrate to review the case.
On Monday, Nov. 23, Wrett Allen Tyson, 30, of Rainsville, and Michael Alexander Gibson, 23, of Dawson, were charged with harassment. Both have been booked and released on bond through the DeKalb County Detention Center.
“It’s unfortunate that something like this happens,” Welden said. “One of the hardest things to do as sheriff is to terminate your people and/or arrest them. I mean that when I say they are my people. They are family and always will be, but you have to do what is right. I’ve said since day one that I will do what is right, and I expect everyone else at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to do the same.
“I took an oath to uphold the law and to protect our citizens the best I could. It’s not always easy or the most popular decision but you can assure it’s what is right.”
