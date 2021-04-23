Looking for a family-friendly event? Try the Boaz Car, Truck and Jeep Shows slated for several summer nights beginning in May.
The Sand Mountain Cruisers and Marshall County Jeep Wranglers will join together on the second Friday of each month between May and September in downtown Boaz.
From 5 to 8 p.m., classic cars and trucks and a variety of Jeeps will be on display.
The event is free and open to the public.
Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce President Jill Johnson said the monthly event will give families a chance to enjoy the outdoors while viewing displays of vintage vehicles and “tricked out” Jeep.
“A portion of the proceeds from this will benefit Neighborhood Bridges,” she said. “Neighborhood Bridges works to fill the needs of children in school, such as food and clothing.
“In the last month, we’ve helped three children be fitted with eyeglasses. We didn’t know that was a need out there, but it is. Children can’t see the board or have trouble reading books and need glasses but can’t afford them. We’ve been able to work with our local doctors and optometrists to get these children the help they need.”
Each monthly event will feature live music and entertainment, food vendors and raffles, Johnson said.
The shows end in September, just in time for the city’s annual Harvest Festival held in downtown Boaz.
For more information, call the Chamber offices at 256-593-8154.
