Boaz High School gained its new principal Tuesday night, as the Boaz City Board of Education approved the hiring of Christopher Hayes.
Hayes, who takes over July 1, comes to Boaz from Walter Wellborn, his alma mater. He succeeds Caleb Pinyan, who is transferring to Boaz’s central office to become director of career/technical education.
Boaz Superintendent Dr. Todd Haynie said the system received 28 applications for the BHS opening. The search committee reviewed all applications to verify the ones which met the prerequisites.
“We had six applicants with prior high school experience as a principal,” Haynie said. “We set up interviews with all six candidates, but we had one drop out because they had gotten another job in the meantime.
“Mr. Hayes just really blew us away in the interview process. After spending a whole lot of time vetting the top candidates for the job, he just rose to the top. He was the unanimous choice of all those on the committee.
“He’s spent eight years as principal at Walter Wellborn, and he’s spent his entire teaching career in Calhoun County. He spent eight years in the Coast Guard as well, which was pretty intriguing to us.
“He’s a Jacksonville State graduate, and he had phenomenal references. Things that kept coming up during the vetting process were high character, great leader, loyal, hardworking and level-headed.
“Mr. Hayes is just really highly thought of in the Calhoun County area, and especially at Walter Wellborn. We’re just very fortunate to have him.”
The Boaz City Board of Education also approved the following personnel actions at Tuesday’s meeting:
Employments (all effective with the beginning of the 2021-22 school year)
• Cody Alldredge – Interventionist at Boaz Middle School
• Stefanie Stanton – Secretary at Boaz Middle School
• Beth McKee – Math teacher at Boaz Middle School
• Christina Mayes – Interventionist at Boaz High School
• Dusty Darnell – Interventionist at Boaz High School
• Maleah Harvey – Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Boaz Elementary School
• Eric Thomas – Science teacher at Boaz Middle School
• Shane Stewart – Special Education teacher for the Boaz City School System
Contract for Services
• Eda Rutledge – part-time Cooperative Education and Apprenticeship for the Boaz City School System, effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022
• Margaret Mastin – part-time Federal Programs Director for the Boaz City School System, effective July 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
• Summer Students Workers, effective June 16, 2021 through July 31, 2021
Livia Maples
Dolores Contreras
Resignations
• Matt Sanders – Science teacher at Boaz Middle School, football coach, and baseball coach, effective June 10, 2021
• Casie Goble – Math teacher at Boaz High School, effective immediately
Transfers
• Addison Faucett – Teacher’s aide at Boaz Elementary School to special education aide for the Boaz City School System, effective at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year
Additional Duties
• Seamless Summer Feeding Program at Boaz Elementary School
Mitzi Lowery
Amber Roden
• Beverly Seay – Transportation Secretary – 20 additional four-hour workdays between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.