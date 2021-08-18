The Ms. Senior Marshall County Pageant was held Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Whole Backstage .This year, the winner was Sandra Williams from Albertville. Sandra is a former Walmart employee of 20 years and is known for her looks. She is currently a poultry farmer for the last seven years running “Arrowhead Farms” where they grow for Koch Foods. Married to Jimmy together they have three children, twin sons and a daughter. They have been blessed with six grandchildren who love spending time on the farm. Ms. Williams has touched many lives as she is well-known for her long beautiful red hair which she wears in a ponytail braided every day that drops to her ankles. The pageant was the first time Sandra has ever done a pageant or had her hair down in public for over 20 years.
New this year was a division called Ms. Super Sr. Marshall County for ages 80 and above. The winner is Jean Head, of Boaz. With over 30 years of teaching high school home economics, she retired from Albertville High School. Since then, she has kept very busy with tasks like serving four years on the Boaz City Council, seamstress, is active at the First Baptist Church of Boaz and is currently organizing senior bus tours all over the county.
The pageant has always been open, allowing contestants from neighboring counties to enter. Rosia Underwood from Birmingham was voted by her peers Ms. Senior Congeniality and awarded 1st Runner Up. Second Runner Up was Ms. Donna Long from Scottsboro. Brenda Reed of Baileyton won most program ads sold and Rosia also won most tickets sold. Ms. Vicki Hatcher was voted most photogenic and was awarded the People’s Choice, which was voted by the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.