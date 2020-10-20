The new owners of Elite Fitness 256 in Boaz loved working out there so much they decided to buy it.
Lee Hughes said he and his wife, Shani, had been regulars at the cross-training gym for the nearly five years when the opportunity arose to take over its operation.
“The guy that owned it, he was doing a good job, but he just didn’t have enough time to put the stuff in that he needed to,” Hughes said. “So, we took it over from where he built it to to try and make it grow more.”
He said they’ve already added more weights, mats and other workout equipment and generally cleaned the place up to make it more inviting to gym members. They’ve also added a class for women in addition to more class times and varieties.
On top of that, one of the most notable changes is the gym’s name. Hughes said it used to be called NorAl Fitness, but he and his wife chose to change it since the gym was no longer affiliated with the CrossFit organization and to have a truly fresh start.
The gym is one of several businesses located in downtown Boaz that Chamber Executive Director Jill Johnson believes will help revitalize the area.
“We're excited to have y’all downtown,” Johnson said at the gym’s recent ribbon cutting event. “Downtown is … growing rapidly, and we are excited about it.”
“This is the first time I’ve been in here, but I can tell there’s a positive energy here,” Mayor David Dyar added.
Located at 110 S Main Street in Boaz, Elite Fitness offers certified trainer-led classes that consist of high intensity workouts, including weightlifting, cardio and gymnastics movements. For more information, visit elitefitness256.com.
