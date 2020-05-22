The Albertville Regional Airport recently received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Albertville City Council voted Monday night, May 18, to accept stimulus funds through the act totaling $69,000 for the airport.
In other business, the council:
• Approved minutes from the May 4 council meeting.
• Approved Resolution No. 1689-20 to accept a bid from Wiregrass Construction Company for Wendy Lane Entry Drive at Sand Mountain Park in the amount of $445,785.00
• Approved Resolution No. 1690-20 to accept a bid from Hawk, Inc. for the purchase of kitchen and concession equipment at Sand Mountain Park in the amount of $121,383.06
• Approved Resolution No. 1691-20 to enter into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for drainage cooperative maintenance along Alabama Highway 205 between milepost 9.85-9.96.
The next council meeting will be held Monday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m., at city hall.
