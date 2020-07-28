A Boaz woman escaped serious injury Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck.
According to Assistant Chief Walter “Little John” Colbert, Melba Kittle, 92, of Brown Street, Boaz, was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center South by a police vehicle.
According to witnesses, Kittle’s pickup truck was struck in the driver’s side front wheel by a semi-tractor trailer hauling logs that had run a red light at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Butler Avenue just after 1:45 p.m. Monday.
The truck left the scene and was later stopped along U.S. 431 near Wagner Drive.
No charges are expected at this time, Colbert said.
