MONTGOMERY– During this time of uncertainty, and following guidance from federal and state officials, the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) continues to encourage all taxpayers to conduct their business with ALDOR through our online services. Visit our COVID-19 web page (https://revenue.alabama.gov/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/) for information and answers to your questions; use My Alabama Taxes (MAT) (https://myalabamataxes.alabama.gov/) to file and pay taxes; or call 334-242-1170 to receive additional assistance.
Out of an abundance of caution for your health and well-being, as well as ALDOR employees, all Taxpayer Service Centers and the Gordon Persons Building in Montgomery are temporarily closed to walk-in traffic. All assistance is being provided remotely via phone or email. Visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/taxpayer-service-centers/ for Taxpayer Service Center contact information, or visit ALDOR’s Help Center at support.revenue.alabama.gov/hc/en-us.
Taxpayers unable to file electronically can mail paper individual income tax returns (Current Forms 40/40A/40NR) to the following addresses, as appropriate. Returns must be postmarked by July 15 to be considered timely filed.
For Taxpayers Making a Payment
Alabama Department of Revenue, P. O. Box 2401, Montgomery, AL 36140-0001
For Taxpayers Receiving a Refund
Alabama Department of Revenue, P. O. Box 154, Montgomery, AL 36135-0001
For Taxpayers not Receiving a Refund or Making a Payment
Alabama Department of Revenue, P. O. Box 327469, Montgomery, AL 36132-7469
Payment Options for Individual Income Taxpayers:
• Payments by check or money order:
If making a payment by check or money order, the envelope must be postmarked by July 15 in order to be considered timely paid. Complete a Form 40V (https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/f40v.pdf) and mail it along with your payment to: Alabama Income Tax, P.O. Box 327467, Montgomery, AL 36132-7467.
• Electronic payments: Electronic payments must be made by July 15 in order to be considered timely paid. Electronic payments can be made through the following options:
• Direct ACH debit (E-Check) from bank account: You may pay by ACH Debit in MAT, without a fee (https://myalabamataxes.alabama.gov/).
• Credit card payments: You may be able to use your credit card to pay your tax liability with Official Payments Corporation or Value Payment Systems. (There is a convenience fee for these services.)
Official Payments Corporation
Visit officialpayments.com/ or call 1-800-272-9829. If using the phone method, enter the Alabama Jurisdiction Code, which is 1100.
