BIRMINGHAM – As America’s demand for non-dairy options continues to grow, Dunkin’ is adding even more choices to its menu to keep guests running in refreshing new ways. To kick off the summer season, the brand today announced the addition of coconut milk as an alternative to dairy at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide beginning April 28. With this launch, Dunkin’ will offer colorful new Dunkin’ coconut refreshers and the new coconut milk iced latte. Guests can also customize their favorite hot and iced beverages with creamy coconut milk, joining oat milk and almond milk as non-dairy options.
Building on the success of the Dunkin’ Refreshers lineup, guests can now enjoy the tropical taste of coconut milk paired with vibrant fruit flavors in new Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers. These perfect pick-me-ups offer a boost of energy and bursts of flavor, combining coconut milk, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins for a moment of refresh any time of day. Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers come in three colorful varieties that look as good as they taste. The flavors of these beautifully bright beverages that guests will be eager to show off throughout the summer include:
Pink Strawberry: Strawberry dragonfruit flavors combined with coconut milk.
Golden Peach: Peach passion fruit flavors combined with coconut milk.
Purple pomegranate: Blueberry pomegranate flavors combined with coconut milk.
For an easy way to stay cool with coconut milk as the temps heat up, Dunkin’ is serving medium-sized Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers for the special price of $3 from April 28 through May 25.
For another exciting way to experience coconut milk, guests can also enjoy Dunkin’s new coconut milk iced latte, which delivers a delicious blend of roasted espresso notes and subtly sweet, nutty coconut for a refreshing new sip. The creamy, smooth texture and hints of coconut make for a cool non-dairy iced latte with a fun, tropical twist and just the right amount of sweetness.
According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’, “The start of the summer season is the perfect time to expand our menu with coconut milk, another exciting non-dairy choice for our guests. From our colorful Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers to our creamy coconut milk iced latte, Dunkin’ is crafting the coolest coconut milk beverages to keep our guests refreshed and running, throughout summer and all year-long.”
Dunkin’s introduction of coconut milk continues the brand’s commitment to bringing guests more non-dairy options for customizing their favorite coffee, espresso, specialty, and tea-based beverages, and innovative menu items that democratize delicious. In 2020, Dunkin’ became one of the first national chains to make oat milk available nationwide, and has offered almond milk since 2014.
