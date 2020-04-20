When asked why it was important to help storm victims and others within the City of Boaz, Danielle Phillips, an executive board member of Extreme Faith Outreach Ministries, referenced Galatians 6:2 from the Bible.
“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ,” she said. “We have all seen difficult times in our lives and we truly understand the hardship these families [affected by the tornado] are facing. So, as a part of the body of Christ, called to serve and love one another, we choose to serve our community by assisting with these basic necessities.”
These necessities include clothing, shoes, toiletries, home furnishings and whatever else a family needs, Phillips said, and they’re available for free to anyone affected by the storms at the Extreme Faith Outreach Ministries Thrift Store, located at 1741 U.S. Highway 431 S., next to Hardee’s.
Since the tornado raged through Boaz on Easter Sunday, Phillips said the store had opened from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, all while practicing social distancing guidelines.
“This is what we are here in the community to do, especially in times like this,” she said.
Phillips said the store has held its capacity to less than 10 people and has asked others to stay in their vehicles while waiting. Since often working with families of the same household, she said it’s been easier to accommodate. The store is also offering to shop for the victims and provide a “contactless delivery service” or a parking lot pick-up option. If necessary, Phillips said volunteers could also shop for families and deliver items to them.
“All of our volunteers are following CDC guidelines and recommendations as well,” Phillips said. “We are disinfecting items as they enter the store, regularly spraying disinfectant, we leave the front door [propped] open so that it isn’t handled by anyone, and we are regularly washing our hands, using hand sanitizer and some are wearing gloves, mask, etc.”
Thanks to support of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Marshall County and others, including Shepherd’s Way Church in Mountainboro — a key supporter “from the beginning” — Phillips said the ministry has been able to help many families and look forward to helping even more.
Aside from helping families affected by the storm, Phillips said there are several other projects the ministry is working on.
Since the ministry was formed nearly one year ago, Phillips said it’s been developing a program called Foster The Love, which would include housing foster children in Marshall and Etowah counties, ages 12 years and older. The home would house up to 21 children, but Phillips said the vision is to provide children with much more than a home.
“We want to be able to not just give them this home but also to give them our family,” she said. “We want to provide them with the love and support they need to be successfully equipped for life through their education and career ready skills. We want them to know that they will never ‘age out’ of our home, and they will forever have a place to call home. And most importantly, we want to give these children a strong foundation built on Jesus [they] will carry with them no matter where God leads them.”
While the ministry is still working on funding the foster project, Phillips said the group plans to continue helping families in need, including those impacted by COVID-19.
“Once we have finished with the storm relief efforts, our next move towards community support is food boxes for those affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns,” she said. “And we will be hosting a food drive to gather these items. More information on this will be announced soon.”
To learn more about the ministry, donate or volunteer, visit the Extreme Faith Outreach Facebook page or call 256-738-7990.
