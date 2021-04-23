Sardis City is planning to have its annual summer celebration Saturday, June 26, at the Sardis City Park.
The city council made the decision Monday night to host the event the weekend before the 4th of July to potentially get more vendors and participants who might otherwise be preoccupied on Independence Day.
There was some debate on whether to forgo having the event this year due to lingering concerns over the coronavirus, but the council agreed with member Cooter Mosely who commented people “cooped up” during the previous year would welcome a chance to get outside and have fun. With sports in full swing and other cities already holding concerts and events, the council agreed to start planning for the event, which will include live music, a car show, vendors, bouncy houses, a corn hole tournament and fireworks display.
Mayor Russell Amos said the new pavilion being built at the park should be finished by the celebration.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes and financials for March 2021.
• Approved a resolution to offer Tier I benefits to Tier II city employees.
• Approved the city make a payment on a bank loan from the First Bank of Boaz instead of having separate departments pay individually.
• Approved the mayor to inquire about contracting an engineer and other quotes related to beginning work on the Whitesboro Bridge.
• Voted to keep the Senior Center and Community Center closed due to the guidelines required to reopen related to COVID-19.
• Approved one-time maintenance work on Goldie Whitt Road, which will include grading and adding gravel.
• Approved paying $500 toward sponsoring the Etowah Sheriff Charities for golf tournament.
• Went into an executive session for approximately 20 minutes to discuss the “good name and character” of an employee. The council returned to regular session with no action taken.
• Scheduled a workshop for Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
