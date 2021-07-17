An addition to the Albertville High School campus is going out for rebidding after the Albertville Board of Education voted Wednesday to reject all current bids for the project.
The new Kinesiology Exercise Science Center is set to be installed next to the Fine Arts Center to augment the school’s athletics program. The board received five bids but each exceeded $5,000,000, which is the amount of funds available for the project.
Boatner Construction submitted a base bid of $7,250,000; Carmon Construction, $6,386,844; Consolidated Construction, $6,566,000; Lee Builders, $7,764,799; and Pearce Construction, $6,716,421.
“We’re looking at rebidding sometime late summer...so probably August, early September maybe,” Superintendent Boyd English said. “We are looking at construction costs, and that’s why I appreciate [the board] rejecting the bids. When the bids went out previously, it was totally unexpected... I was caught off guard [by the amount of cost increase].”
