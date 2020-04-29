Local Boaz High School senior Katy Dyar is one of 36 students across 21 states to have won the Annual Washington Crossing Foundation National Scholarship Competition.
“I found out a month or two ago that I had won, and I was pretty excited because it’s interesting to get a scholarship from an outside agency,” Dyar said. “It was a really long process, so I was really excited.”
The Washington Crossing Foundation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, has awarded more than $1,700,000 in scholarships since its inception in 1969. According to the foundation, its scholarship program seeks to find, identify and encourage young people with the same sense of dedication and service demonstrated by George Washington and his soldiers as they crossed the Delaware River on Christmas Eve in 1776 during the Revolutionary War.
“The prestigious awards are granted to high school seniors for the best all-around presentations including an explanation of why they are planning careers in government service,” the foundation stated. “ … These winners represent the most talented and accomplished of our country’s young leaders.”
Dyar said a Google search led her to the scholarship, but it was her love of history that inspired her to apply. In order to be considered, she said she had to submit an activity resume — she has been a member of color guard and volunteered with the Art Club, for example — her high school transcripts, a letter of recommendation and a personal essay relating her career choice in government service to Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River.
“It was a very interesting topic, and they didn’t give you a lot of room to share your thoughts because it was only 250 words,” she said.
An avid reader and self-described “history nerd,” Dyar said she was interested in becoming a librarian, but now plans to become a history professor after attending University of North Alabama.
In addition to a share of $80,000 in scholarship money, Dyar and the other students won an all-expenses-paid trip to Philadelphia, which had to be cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For the same reason, Dyar’s senior year came to an abrupt end after Gov. Kay Ivey announced in late March the closing down of all public schools in Alabama.
“I was really disappointed,” Dyar said. “Initially, when school just closed for a couple of weeks, I was ready to ride it out and go back to normal afterwards, but when they officially closed — it’s disappointing, but I understand why.”
She said she missed her friends but the seniors at Boaz have kept in touch with each other on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.