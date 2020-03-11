WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration will award $653.2 million in emergency relief funds to help 37 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, mudslides and other unexpected events.
“This $653 million in federal funding will help communities repair their transportation infrastructure damaged by recent natural disasters,” Chao said.
Since 2017, this Administration has reimbursed states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments $4.2 billion for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of damaged safety devices.
The State of Alabama received $3,607,830 in total relief funds in February; $2 million for damages by Tropical Storm Alberto on May 27, 2018.
