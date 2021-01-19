Though many people took time off during the holidays, the Marshall County Council on Aging remained vigilant in ensuring that local seniors citizens were well fed and taken care of.
At the Marshall County Commission meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 13, Chairman James Hutcheson asked the council’s director, Tammy McElroy, to give a presentation on what the organization accomplished last season to dispel any rumors that people went hungry around Christmas.
“This year has been really trying for everyone, especially for our office trying to maintain the meal services for our seniors,” McElroy said.
In December, she said the council made deliveries six different days around Christmas and New Year’s to ensure everyone at the seven senior centers they serve were fed. Though the council as well as its main food supplier typically shut down for a week in December, she said plans were made ahead of time to provide meals during those off days, which included finding additional food sources and providing extra drop-offs from local food banks.
“Never were our seniors at threat of not having food to eat during the week that we were shut down,” McElroy said.
Regarding the council's other services, from October through December 2020, the council 696 clients through its State Health Insurance Program, she said, saving them about $400,000 on various services. Through the council’s Senior RX Program, which helps people 55 years and older with insufficient insurance coverage to pay for medications, 175 clients saved a total of $220,000. McElroy said the council works with pharmaceutical companies to offer as much medication as it can for free.
“The meals were down this year [2020] due to COVID, but we still served — through [Meals on Wheels] — almost 100,000 meals to the citizens of Marshall County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.