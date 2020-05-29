The Marshall County Board of Education held a brief meeting Thursday to “get some personnel in place” and approve new hires.
“I appreciate you all meeting today,” Superintendent Cindy Wigley said. “We called today’s meeting to get some personnel in place. Our next scheduled meeting was June 4, but due to some new hires some of our principals asked us to go ahead and get those on the agenda.”
During the meeting, the board:
Approved the agenda for the May 28
Approved the minutes from the May 20 board meeting.
Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/retirements
1. Jean Wilks, Principal, Asbury Elementary, retirement/resignation, effective July 1.
B. New Employees
1. Maggie Champion Reyes, custodian, Douglas Elementary, effective school year 2020-2021.
2. Nathan Jones, teacher, Asbury High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
3. Eli Jones, teacher, Asbury High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
4. Brandon William Lyles, teacher, Douglas High School, effective school year 2020-2021.
C. Summer workers
1. Jason Smith, transportation, effective June 1.
2. Alex Wisener, maintenance, effective June 1.
D. Supplement/volunteer
1. Brandon Lyles, varsity head football coach, Douglas High School, effective immediately.
Because of the action taken during the meeting, Wigley said the next board meeting would be moved from June 4 to Thursday, June 11, at 3:30 p.m., to comply with job posting laws for new positions.
