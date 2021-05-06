Marshall Technical School recently held its “Transformations” fashion show.

Over 300 people attended and 46 models participated.

The following students from Marshall County Schools won an award during the event: 

The Grand Master Stylist Winner 

Henry Domingo with Dragon Flames  (Douglas)

House of Dragon Winner

A.J. Ramirez with Chinese Dragon   (Douglas)

Runner up Hollie Chaffin   (Douglas)

House of Luna Winner

Emeli Garcia with Celestial  (Boaz)

Runner Up Monserad Cortes  (Douglas)

House of Sprout Winner

Gracie Pierce with Earth Fairy  (Brindlee Mountain)

Runner up Callie Holmes  (Asbury)

Skills USA Award  

Caitlyn Lily Bridges  (Brindlee Mountain)

Future Business Owner of the Year

Joey Silva  (Douglas)

Hairdresser of the Year 

Kimberly Bejar  (Brindlee Mountain)

Makeup Artist of the Year

Emma Black   (Guntersville)

Runway Rocker

Evelyn Corona   (Asbury)

Best Show, The Lunas

