Marshall Technical School recently held its “Transformations” fashion show.
Over 300 people attended and 46 models participated.
The following students from Marshall County Schools won an award during the event:
The Grand Master Stylist Winner
Henry Domingo with Dragon Flames (Douglas)
House of Dragon Winner
A.J. Ramirez with Chinese Dragon (Douglas)
Runner up Hollie Chaffin (Douglas)
House of Luna Winner
Emeli Garcia with Celestial (Boaz)
Runner Up Monserad Cortes (Douglas)
House of Sprout Winner
Gracie Pierce with Earth Fairy (Brindlee Mountain)
Runner up Callie Holmes (Asbury)
Skills USA Award
Caitlyn Lily Bridges (Brindlee Mountain)
Future Business Owner of the Year
Joey Silva (Douglas)
Hairdresser of the Year
Kimberly Bejar (Brindlee Mountain)
Makeup Artist of the Year
Emma Black (Guntersville)
Runway Rocker
Evelyn Corona (Asbury)
Best Show, The Lunas
