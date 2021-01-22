Marshall County Administrator Shelly Fleisher has decided to retire this year after serving the county for more nearly a decade. Though County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson had nothing but great things to say about her and her work, the commission voted Wednesday, Jan. 13, to hire an outside firm to audit the county’s financials from Oct. 2019 to present to ensure there are no irregularities.
“I’m the one that asked for this,” Distinct 2 Commissioner Rick Watson said. “It’s nothing against Shelly… I just think this is business.”
Rick Watson suggested a third-party auditor might bring a different perspective than even the state’s auditors. Hutcheson said he felt “very comfortable” with doing an outside audit because the county has had a “clean” record the last nine years while Fleisher has handled the financial reporting.
“The state auditor said Marshall County is one of the easiest counties to audit,” Hutcheson said. “We keep our records straight and do such a good job.”
County Attorney Clint Maze said it wasn’t uncommon to do a financial audit due to a change in administration. The commission chose to audit the records from Oct. 2019 to present day since those financials have not been audited yet by the state. However, they did not choose which accounting firm they would contract to do the audit, though several local options were discussed.
“I don’t know if people really appreciate the job that [Shelley’s] done in Marshall County,” Hutcheson said of Fleisher. “She’s updated the office here, brought us up to the 21st century. You can’t please everybody…”
Hutcheson said Fleisher agreed to stay on with the county for a couple of months until they can fill her position; a difficult task, the chairman said.
“In my opinion, it’s one of the toughest jobs in Marshall County,” he said. “That’s why it’s the highest paying job in Marshall County.”
Hutcheson said Fleisher helped to county receive a $1 million reimbursement for money spent on renovation the jail.
“That’s a million dollars that came right back into the general fund that wouldn’t necessarily happen if we didn’t have the expertise to do it.”
