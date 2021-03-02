Another new business is planning to locate to Albertville, one farmers, rural residents and folks who enjoy working outdoors and around the house may be interested in.
Rural King, a farming and home supply store headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, will soon be adding a location on U.S. Highway 431 across from Howard Bentley Buick and GMC in Albertville. The move to Sand Mountain was made possible by an incentive deal with the City of Albertville, which gave a grant of financial assistance of up to $6,150,000 for the new development. The store will take up roughly 85,000 square feet of the 25-acre site.
According to the store’s website, it offers a variety of essential goods, food, feed, seed, livestock feed, farm equipment, agricultural parts, lawn mowers, workwear, fashion clothing, housewares and toys and other products.

