When passing through the intersection of East Mann Avenue and Brown Street, one may notice a few changes at the Boaz Fire Department.
That’s because the city has spent hundreds of dollars over the last few years to remodel the station its department has called home for more than 30 years.
After the last of a new gray-colored siding went up Thursday afternoon, Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said the renovation was almost finished.
“It’s going good and looks great,” he said. “I think they like the gutters and spouts and some flashing to be completed.”
The inside, which has been almost completely refurbished, needs only a paint job on the third floor before it’s wrapped up, Beck said.
“We completed the inside last year,” he said. “We then had some water leaks that caused some damage to sheet rock, so we’re painting the replacement. This was when one of the storms came through; we had a large section of siding blow off.”
Beck said that’s when he approached the city council about remodeling the outside — with most of the outside materials having been there since 1988, he knew it was the perfect timing. After discussion, the council approved.
Part of the project was able to be funded by insurance. The city was also able to save on labor costs thanks to its firefighters. Beck said his team played an active role in completing the renovation and was proud of their efforts.
“Each shift would work on a task until it was finished,” he said. “Then they would move on to another project. They have done an awesome job on it, and it has completely changed the entire look of the fire department.”
The building was a paint store and office complex prior to becoming the fire station in 1988. The station was formerly located on Line Avenue, in the building where the police department and city jail set today.
