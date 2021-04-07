A familiar name and face from years past is back in the wine and spirits business in Guntersville after a long break.
Mickey Byrd opened Mickey’s Wine and Spirits two weeks ago and will be holding an official ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) at 5 p.m. Mickey’s Wine and Spirits is located in the old ABC Store location beside the Piggly Wiggly in Finlay Plaza.
Byrd was the very first person to legally sell alcohol when Guntersville first went wet in 1984.
“I opened the first Mickey’s just next door to this new location as soon as it was legal to do so in Guntersville,” he said. “I stayed in business for about 15 years and then went to work for the ABC stores for another 15 years. I worked my way up and became the supervisor for the North Alabama ABC stores.”
The ABC store next to Piggly Wiggly closed back in January. Byrd felt it was the perfect opportunity to own his own store again.
“I opened my very first store in Harvest 10 years before opening the one in Guntersville,” he said. “Then, I had a store in New Hope before finally moving to Guntersville. I grew up in Huntsville and as a kid I came to Guntersville as many times as I could. I absolutely loved it and jumped at the chance to open my own store in Guntersville. I’ve lived here ever since then in the same house close by the store.”
Mickey’s Wine and Spirits features just about all the name brand liquors and wines as well a large selection of domestic and craft beers. The store also has a "beer cave," which stays at 36 degrees.
Beginning this week, the store will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Last Saturday, Byrd and his girlfriend Nancy Jukes, who helps him run the store, hosted a grand opening celebration. Nancy, along with other local artists, performed. They also served hotdogs and gave out door prizes during the event.
“Even if there’s something you want and we don’t have it, I can order it,” Byrd said. “I can also get kegs of beer for anyone who needs one of those.”
He added, “As soon as the ABC storefront came open, I decided I would open another store. I’ve missed running my own store and I felt like this was a perfect opportunity. We’re very happy to be open and look forward to serving Guntersville.”
