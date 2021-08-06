Firehouse Subs needs your help to quench the thirst of firefighters during the summer months.
Donate an unopened 24-pack of bottled water Saturday, Aug. 7, and receive a free medium sub.
All water collected will be donated to local fire departments.
The offer is limited to one medium sub per person, per case of unopened 24-pack of bottled water.
The Albertville location is at 8171 U.S. 431, Suite F., near the intersection of U.S. 431 and Rose Road.
The ninth annual event returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. In June 2021, many parts of the Western U.S. experienced unprecedented temperatures, resulting in an increased risk of wildfires and heat-related illnesses.
“As we come into wildfire season, it’s more important than ever to support our firefighting communities, especially our wildland firefighters,” said Firehouse Subs Franchisee Chris Morris, who has more than a decade of experience as a firefighter in Idaho. “Many people might not know, but wildland firefighters can work in 16-day cycles out in the heat under very grueling conditions. It’s really important to me and my fellow restaurant owners to be able to help them and our local communities stay hydrated during this time, and we’re honored to partner with our guests to make that happen.”
