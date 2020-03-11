Marshall County Healthcare Authority and Huntsville Hospital Health System recently announced the retirement of longtime Marshall Medical Centers CEO Gary Gore, and the appointment of Cheryl Hays as president.
“We are very grateful for the leadership Gary has provided over the course of the last 30-plus years,” Marshall Healthcare Authority Board Chairman Mike Alred said. “During Gary’s tenure, the health system has seen extensive growth in the number of physicians, specialties and services being made available to the residents of Marshall County and the surrounding area.”
Gore said he’s enjoyed his time at
Marshall Medical Centers and believes Hays will step in to provide an easy transition.
“It has been a special honor to serve alongside the dedicated staff of Marshall Medical Centers for over three decades,” he said. “I am very pleased to be succeeded by someone with whom I’ve worked closely for the past 20-plus years. Cheryl is well qualified to assume the role of president and I know she will do a great job.”
Since February 1999, Hays has played key leadership roles at Marshall Medical. In addition to serving as the Administrator of Marshall Medical Center North, she has also been responsible for system-wide programs and departments and was appointed to the position of chief operating officer for Marshall Medical Centers in 2019. Hays holds a master of science degree in hospital administration and a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
“There’s a long-standing legacy of excellent leadership at Marshall Medical Centers,” David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, said. “We wish Gary and his family all the best in his retirement, and we look forward to continuing the great work that’s going on at Marshall Medical with Cheryl Hays and her leadership team.”
Hays will take over as president at the end of April.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead an organization filled with so many talented professionals who are committed to the delivery of quality health care in our community,” Hays said.
