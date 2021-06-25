The Albertville City Council recently awarded two bids for traffic striping for streets and roads throughout the area.
Ozark Striping Company and J.C. Cheek Contracting each submitted sealed bids on June 17 for the city contract. Ozark made the low bid of $775 per mile for basic white and yellow striping and $1,990 per mile for thermoplastic striping, which contains reflective substances and can last more than three times as long as paint. Ozark also bid $2 and $5 per square foot for traffic control markings and legends, respectively.
J.C.’s bids for the same work was $950.40 and $2,904 for striping per mile and $3 and $6 per square foot for markings and legends.
Though municipal contracts are typically awarded to the lowest bidder, the city chose to go with both companies to better address all striping projects, both large and small. According to Purchasing Personnel Director Mike Brewer, Ozark’s bid stipulated each work order must exceed a minimum amount of $2,500 for Class 1 striping, $7,500 for Class 2 striping (thermoplastic) and $1,500 for traffic control markings and legends. It also requested that projects contain at least a 10-mile minimum and be given with a 14-day advanced notice.
Due to these restrictions, Brewer said Ozark would be used primarily for larger striping projects, and J.C., though more expensive, would be used on smaller jobs that need to be done fast.
“If I have a situation where I need to stripe a road pretty quick, [Ozark] wouldn’t come down here and do a small section for me,” Brewer said. “But in the event I do have more than $7,500-worth of work … [Ozark] has the better pricing… I wanted to leave my options open on that to have the ability to be versatile.”
The council voted unanimously to award the two bids during its regular meeting Monday night, June 21.
