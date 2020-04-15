The Geraldine Town Council stayed well within social distancing guidelines during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, April 13, as Mayor Chuck Ables, council members and a few members of the public gathered online to conduct the meeting via Zoom video conference.
A quorum made up of Councilmen Larry Lingerfelt, Tim Gilbert, Jackie Rogers and Ables was present for the video meeting, as were Town Attorney Nikki Scott and Town Clerk Donna Johnson and members of the public Angelia Camp, Fire Chief Brandon Cunningham and The Reporter.
After approving the minutes from the March 3 work session and council meeting, the council discussed the following business items:
• Qualification fees for the next election — Lingerfelt made a motion to adopt the fee schedule set out in Ordinance 16-06-27, which is $50 for candidates seeking the office of Mayor and $25 for candidates seeking the office of councilman. Gilbert seconded the motion. A roll call vote was taken, and the motion carried.
• Council members elected at large — Gilbert made a motion to change the election of council members from places 1-5 to at large. Lingerfelt seconded. A roll call vote was taken, and the motion carried. Candidates will no longer run for a specific seat on the council, but the top five candidates on the ballot receiving the most votes will be elected.
• Small cell tower ordinance— Ables discussed SB172, which would allow wireless providers to install devices on existing wireless structures or build new structures, relating to the proposed ordinance. All council members were given a copy of the ordinance, which would allow the council to maintain some control over where new wireless devices/structures were placed, before the meeting for review. Lingerfelt made a motion to suspend the rules and consider proposed Ordinance 2020-04-13 at first reading. Rogers seconded. A roll call vote was taken, and the motion carried. Lingerfelt made a motion to adopt Ordinance 2020-04-13 at first reading. Gilbert seconded. A roll call vote was taken, and the motion carried.
• Approve paving invoice — Gilbert made a motion to accept the work done by Reed Contracting Services. Rogers seconded. A roll call vote was taken, and the motion carried. Ables said the contractors bid was $339,217.68 and the actual cost for the projects came in nearly $10,000 under budget at $328,845.76.
• Questions about bills — Gilbert made a motion to pay the bills as printed. Lingerfelt seconded. A roll call vote was taken, and the motion carried.
