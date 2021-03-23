Boaz Mayor David Dyar wants all railroad crossings within the city fixed by rail companies.
During a brief council meeting Monday, Dyar told councilmen he and the city’s attorney, Christie Knowles, have reached out to rail officials.
“There are several crossings in particular we want to see addressed,” Dyar told councilmen. “Guntersville officials are having the same troubles we are.”
Dyar said the crossings are rough and often times fixed with asphalt, which he characterizes as a temporary fix.
“[Councilman David Ellis] and I have talked about getting rubberized crossings installed,” Dyar said. “Asphalt is temporary and we will be in the same situation in four or five years that we are in now.
“What I want is to be able to fix the crossings better and in a more efficient way that will last.”
Knowles said she has left messages by phone and email with rail officials but hasn’t heard back.
“Railroads are notorious to be hard to communicate with,” Dyar said.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Held a public hearing for an application from Victory Marketing LLC dba Sprint Mart 2323 at 1004 U.S. 431 for retail beer and retail table wine license. No one from the council or the public spoke for or against the application. Councilmen adopted a resolution approving the license later in the meeting without discussion.
• Adopted a resolution approving a change order from Alabama Grading and Excavation LLC in the amount of $34,857. The change order is for a project linking the city jail with the municipal court building via a fenced handicapped accessible walkway. The change order expands the scope of the project to include parking lot resurfacing and restriping, additional fence and gates, drainage improvements and work to relocate a water line.
• Heard from Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck regarding an application for a grant to purchase generators for the city’s command center and street departments. Beck said the state has received money for past tornado damage and he applied for the 80/20 matching grant.
“It’s not guaranteed we will receive the money, but we won’t get any money if we don’t apply,” Beck said.
• Learned applications for the Boaz City School Board will be accepted through March 26 at 4 p.m. Applications may be obtained at city hall or online at cityofboaz.org.
• Reappointed Todd Freshwater to the Boaz Housing Authority Board with a term ending on April 18, 2026.
• Learned all city departments except police and fire will be closed April 2 in observance of Good Friday.
• Approved $597,193 in accounts payable vouchers. The vouchers are posted at city hall for public inspection.
