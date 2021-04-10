Artists and crafters from across the southeastern United States will make their way to Guntersville on April 17-18 to display their works of art and unique creations. Held alongside beautiful Lake Guntersville, Art on the Lake features the works of over 80 artists and craftsmen, and along with arts and crafts, festivalgoers are treated to food vendors, outdoor games and rides and a bakeshop.
Now in its 60th year, Art on the Lake is a family-friendly festival with a huge offering of artwork, handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind items from over 80 artists and craftsmen. The event features nationally recognized as well as emerging, local artists. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to shop an array of mediums from jewelry, fiber, glass and ceramics to photography, wood crafts, sculpture and dimensional forms.
During the festival, members of the Twenty-First Century Club will have homemade desserts, including a variety of cakes, cookies, pies, fudge and breads, available to purchase. Plenty of entertainment in the form of inflatables, a bungee jumper and carnival type games will provide hours of enjoyment for the kids.
Set for April 17 and 18, Art on the Lake is held at the Guntersville Recreation Center located at 1500 Sunset Drive in Guntersville. Hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 for ages 13 and older. The event is held rain or shine. No animals allowed. The layout of the event will be spaced out enough to allow patrons to safely and comfortably shop. A virtual artist gallery will also be available at www.artonthelake-guntersville.com.
Sponsored by the Twenty-First Century Club of Guntersville, Art on the Lake promotes the arts while benefiting a scholarship program for local high school graduates. For more information, visit https://www.artonthelake-guntersville.com or follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/artonthelake.guntersville/.
