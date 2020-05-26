Northeast Alabama Community College is always looking for new ways to connect with the community and show what a unique opportunity it is to become a student.
Recently, two of NACC’s own employees were given the opportunity to provide valuable feedback for the Alabama Community College System during a recent Listening Tour in ACCS’s pursuit of a new brand-driven marketing plan.
Dr. David Campbell, NACC President, was chosen to share NACC’s marketing efforts and details of what our students are looking for at NACC at an ACCS President’s Listening Tour, while Andrea Okwu, coordinator of high school relations and recruiting, was chosen to serve on the panel of marketing personnel from various Alabama community colleges for a listening tour.
“Recruiting students is such an important part of what a college does and much of this is done through marketing and promotions,” NACC President David Campbell said. “The Alabama Community College System is conducting a major rebranding project to better let potential students know what is available at colleges within the System. Mrs. Okwu and I are honored to have been selected to help with ideas in that process.”
Campbell and Okwu were chosen to join a select few from Alabama’s community colleges to specifically share what Northeast is doing to reach out to potential students and provide vital information regarding making college choices.
“I loved being able to share with fellow colleagues, all of the efforts we at NACC are making to reach out to potential students and make a difference in their lives,” Okwu said. “Some of our most valuable resources when it comes to recruiting students are all of the services we provide such as our College and Career Planning Center, our Center for College Success which provides free tutoring, our helpful Financial Aid office, and all of the industry training we provide. It’s important for students to feel welcome and that we go above and beyond to help them push towards their goals.”
More information about NACC can be found at nacc.edu and by calling 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001.
