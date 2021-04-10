They weren’t at all sure they were going to get to have it this year due to the pandemic, but the Marshall County Tech School Fashion Show is a go.
The show is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at the Claysville School Gym. It’s a big production, with a runway, elaborate fashion, hair and make-up. It is the big event of the year for the Tech School’s cosmetology program.
Teacher Laura Thompson has held the show each of the 11 years she has led the cosmetology program at Marshall Technical. It is something the students look forward to and she is super excited that they are going to get to have it after all.
Last year, about 70 students participated. But some are learning virtually and about 45 will participate this year. They just got the show in under the wire in February last year before the COVID shutdown hit in March.
“It is a big deal and I was scared we wouldn’t get to have it this year,” Thompson said. She hopes they can sell tickets at the door but she will know more about that closer to the show’s date.
Thompson’s teaching model – her classroom – is patterned after a real cosmetology salon and the salon is called Libelula, Spanish for dragonfly. That name will be the theme for this year’s show.
“Inside the program there are three houses,” Thompson said. “First years are called Sprouts, second years Lunas and third years Dragons.”
For the show, the Sprouts will base their fashion on the elements of air, fire and earth, Lunas on the solar system and Dragons on mystical creatures.
“It has been a rough year, for the Tech School and for the cosmetology program,” Thompson said. “These kids are going to get to do something they are passionate about. The biggest thing is their excitement at getting to do the show. Many of them will feel a sense of accomplishment for the first time.”
She thanked Supt. Dr. Cindy Wigley for allowing the show to go on.
“She has worked very hard for the safety of the students and has taken every measure to make sure the staff could get vaccinated,” Thompson said. “Our principal Sherman Leeth has also been very supportive.”
While the fashion show is a fun activity, albeit with a lot of work, for the students, it also highlights everything they have learned so far in cosmetology. The program offers students a quick path to a career.
“The students collect hours while they are with us,” Thompson said. “When they finish here, they can enroll at Wallace or New Beginnings to finish up and earn their license.”
Those cosmetology programs normally take a year and cost around $15,000. A student who has been through the program at Marshall Technical can finish up in three months and only spend about $2,500.
She expects the program to continue to grow in the near future, possibly by adding a dual enrollment component with Snead State Community College. That has already happened with Marshall Technical’s welding program, Thompson noted.
“My favorite part of this job is helping the kids become successful,” Thompson said. She sees a lot of students who come in very shy as sophomores who are up in front of people making presentations by their senior year.
A number of her former students are now working in the community in the field of cosmetology.
