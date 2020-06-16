It was billed as a completely peaceful protest march, and that’s exactly what it was.
A crowd estimated at 260 people of all races converged on Guntersville Saturday afternoon for the unity march.
They gathered on the vacant lot on the corner of Gunter and Scott Street where they participated in an 8 minute and 46 second demonstration recounting the final moments of George Floyd’s life.
Black, white and brown protesters together lay on their stomachs, hands behind their backs as though they were handcuffed, as a drum beat and a narrator read the final words of Floyd’s life.
The marchers streamed out onto Gunter, down the street to Debow and then turned back on Blount for the march back.
There was a heavy police presence throughout the march route. The marchers gave local officers a bit of a start when they stopped in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The Sons of Confederate Veterans were set up there with a sign and the Deviants motorcycle gang also had a presence there, on the courthouse side of Blount rather than the sheriff’s office side.
Some thought the marchers stopped and prayed for those groups, but march organizer Unique Morgan Dunston said they actually stopped and prayed for the prisoners in the jail.
“I’m sure the other groups heard us praying,” she said.
She was very pleased with the way the march went, even though the 1,200 to 1,500 marchers that had been predicted did not materialize.
“We had no issues whatsoever,” Dunston said.
She said a little girl had a minor, unspecified injury while on the march.
“EMTs provided assistance,” she said, “although our team members are equipped with gear to handle simple injuries.”
A voter registration event was held at Williamson Park prior to the march. Guntersville City Councilman Sanchez Watkins said about 20 new voters were registered.
A white gentleman at the march commented that it seemed to him this was much bigger than a “black and white” issue and was about holding police officers accountable.
Dunston said that is what was being stressed.
“In all my videos and at all our events, I stress this isn’t about being anti-police,” Dunston said. “We respect the job they do. We respect the commitment they’ve made to protect and serve.”
She asks her marchers to show gratitude to officers for those things and many of the protesters personally thanked the officers along the route.
But make no mistake, Dunston said. They are angry about George Floyd and about other police injustices.
“We try to put God first in our events,” she said. “We are angry, but we want to channel that anger for good. The police officers who have helped with our events have said, ‘We understand that anger and we are happy to assist you in channeling your anger for good.’”
The marchers had several chants they used along the way:
“No justice, no peace.”
“Black lives matter.”
“This is America.”
“Together united, we’ll never be divided.”
“Say his name, George Floyd.”
“Say her name, Breanna Taylor.”
As the marchers came into the home stretch by the sheriff’s office, deputies handed bottles of water to them.
After marches in Guntersville and Albertville in back-to-back weeks, the group is tentatively planning to take this Saturday off.
“We haven’t decided on the next place or event,” Dunston said.
