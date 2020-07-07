Any police officer can investigate a simple car accident or a fender bender.
However, it takes a specially trained officer to answer the call to investigate a fatality, an accident with a high number of injuries or an accident with the potential for criminal charges.
Traffic homicide investigators are a special breed of officers, ones with an affinity for math, science, physics and investigative skills.
Not every police department is fortunate to have one on staff, but Marshall County is home to at least seven in the Albertville and Guntersville police departments.
“Traffic Homicide Investigators don’t go into a wreck scene and work it up in 45 minutes or an hour and hand in a report,” said Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson.
“There are a lot of dynamics that go into it - photography, marking of scene because evidence is perishable, mapping the scene with transit similar to what is used by construction crews to be able to reconstruct the scene to scale later.
“A THI has a higher level of investigative skills and evidence gathering well above what is normally required.”
While the name may be misleading, traffic homicide investigators aren’t limited to responding to accidents where road rage or recklessness may have led to a fatality. Traffic homicide investigators respond any time there is a serious or large-scale accident, an accident involving pedestrians or commercial vehicles, or when someone is seriously injured or killed in an accident.
“When you hear the term homicide, you automatically think someone killed someone else,” Smith said. “But if you look up the definition of homicide, it means death by other means than natural causes.”
Sunday two traffic homicide investigators worked a horrific wreck scene in Albertville on U.S. Highway 431 near H.T. Greer Road.
One driver died at the scene. Four occupants in one vehicle were injured. Several others walked away unscathed.
But due to the large scene and the four vehicles involved, two THI were dispatched to the scene.
“Over the years we have had 10 THI in the department,” Peterson said. “I feel we need someone on duty at all times. It keeps us from having to call out a THI from the state or another city, which could take hours to respond.
“The on duty supervisor will make the traffic homicide investigator the lead wreck investigator in general. Every officer is competent to investigate a wreck, but a traffic homicide investigator has different layers of education above and beyond average”
Peterson said officers will generally volunteer when a THI opening comes up. The candidate is screened for math and science aptitude and if accepted, is sent to one of two intensive THI schools.
“There are two delivery points. We either use the State Trooper Academy, an 80-hour, two-week course, or the Institute of Police Technology Management,” Peterson said.
“It is the same course material regardless of where you go. It costs about $3,000 to get an officer certified.”
Generally, the police department or city picks up the tab for training, Smith said.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said THI officers are trained to view every skid mark, divot in the grass, gouge in the roadway and other physical evidence as part of the accident’s story.
“One of the biggest differences is knowing what to look for in and around the vehicle,” Gaskin said.
“Also know what information is available to you from the vehicle. Most vehicles have so many electronics on them, the car itself will often times help tell part of the story. You can also learn a lot by the marks on the road and the damage sustained to the vehicle.”
Peterson said once an officer is trained, specialized gear is maintained in the patrol vehicle. The department also has a trailer filled with additional gear for times when the scene is unusually complex or large.
“ We do a lot with on-board diagnostics in vehicles now, scene drawings and arial photos,” he said. “We are using drones more and more often now. They are quick and safe and not labor intensive.”
In the past, Peterson said, fire departments have been pressed into service with ladder trucks to provide overhead views of a scene.
“If we have to continue investigating a scene or reconstruct an accident, we try to do that on a Sunday morning,” Peterson said. “That way, we don’t have as much traffic to deal with and it is less disruptive. It is also safer for our officers.”
