The Supreme Court of Alabama issued an administrative order extending its state of emergency suspending in-person court proceedings through May 15 to coincide with Gov. Kay Ivey’s “safer-at-home” order, which is set to expire the same day.
“All administrative orders issued by this court and the Chief Justice in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic are hereby extended,” the order stated. “All deadlines in the court’s and the Chief Justice’s administrative orders that are set to expire on April 30, 2020, are hereby extended through May 15.”
However, effective May 1, court officials will be allowed to return to their offices and courtrooms along with most court employees.
“Operations of the official’s office must comply fully with the recommendations and requirements of the safer at home order concerning protections for employees and other individuals,” the order stated.
To limit in-person contact, trial courts will continue to conduct hearings by teleconference and video conference. Jury trials will remain postponed, and no juror summons will be issued before July 1.
The court suspended most of its operations in March, when the first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the state.
