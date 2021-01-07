Police officers log miles of patrol every shift. Residents may or may not see them, but starting this week, businesses in Boaz will know police have checked the property overnight.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said officers will randomly and periodically leave “good morning” cards at businesses and churches.
“The cards allow for a date and time to be written in by the officer when the business is checked,” Gaskin said.
However, due to the cost of the cards and dependent on the call volume at any particular time, not every business will get a card every night.
“We will not be able to leave these every night at every business,” Gaskin said. “I don’t want a business owner to think that just because they didn’t receive one of these cards, their business wasn’t checked by officers.
“It also does not mean the business was only checked or patrolled past at that one time. Officers are on patrol constantly and do check businesses and neighborhoods often throughout each shift.”
Cards will be left between business’ doors or slipped under the door. High call volume may preclude officers from leaving cards, but Gaskin assures businesses and churches that patrols are ongoing as often as possible.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said his department does not have a similar program, but the Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies do leave good morning cards at area churches and businesses.
“Not a lot of people know we do it,” said Chief Assistant Deputy Steve Guthrie. “We do get a good response from churches and small businesses.”
Gaskin said leaving the cards is just one more way officers are able to engage with the community.
“This is something that many other sheriff’s offices and police departments already do,” he said. “The Boaz Police Department isn’t recreating the wheel.
“Assistant Chief Walter ‘Little John’ Colbert and AI are always looking for ways to engage with those we are sworn to serve and protect.
“Officers already call in businesses and neighborhoods to dispatch as they patrol them. These cards are just a better way to let the people know we are here and we want to protect them and their investment.”
The cards should start showing up in area businesses and churches this week, Gaskin said.
“Assistant Chief Colbert and I believe that community policing is a large part of law enforcement,” Gaskin said. “The good morning cards are another way we can continue to build our relationship with the community.”
