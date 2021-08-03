Montgomery, AL. – The Alabama Forestry Association announces its endorsement of Republican Clay Scofield who is seeking reelection for State Senate District 9.
District 9 includes Blount, DeKalb, Madison and Marshall Counties.
“Clay has done an exceptional job during his time in office,” said AFA President and CEO Chris Isaacson. “He knows the value of forestry to the state’s economy and there is no better advocate for rural Alabama among the state’s political leadership. We are fortunate to have someone with his agricultural background, his roots in limited government, and his value of hard work serving in the Legislature. We are proud to support him in his bid for reelection.”
Scofield successfully sponsored legislation to bring high-speed broadband access to rural Alabama; shepherding a bill through the legislature that provides grants for companies expanding into low-density rural areas.
As Majority Leader for the Senate Republican Caucus, Scofield is focused on job creation, government right-sizing, and the protection of individual freedoms.
“It is an honor to be endorsed by one of the most conservative organizations in Alabama,” said Senator Scofield. “Their positions on private property rights, lower taxes, and less government regulations are perfectly aligned with my conservative values.”
Scofield will seek the Republican nomination for Senate District 9 in the primary election on May 24, 2022.
The Alabama Forestry Association is one of the largest state forestry associations in the country with membership that includes forest products manufacturers, landowners, loggers, wood dealers, foresters, consultants, and others involved in forestry. AFA is dedicated to protecting
and improving the business, regulatory and legal environment for landowners and forest business owners to ensure the sustainable growth of Alabama’s forests and forest industry.
Forests cover more than two-thirds of the state and provide the raw material for Alabama’s second largest manufacturing industry. Forestry provides a 27.7 billion dollar total economic output to the state’s economy.
